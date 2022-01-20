Williston Observer

September 13, 2012

CVU field hockey 1-1-1 going into Spirit Day Saturday

By Mal Boright Observer correspondent Narrowly nipped Tuesday by visiting Mount Mansfield Union at its sunny home field, coach Kate McDonald and her Champlain Valley Union High field hockey team will
March 3, 2016

Williston votes for Bernie

All items pass in large turnout By Stephanie Choate Observer staff Williston voters overwhelmingly cast ballots for hometown presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. A total of 1,859 residents filled in
February 5, 2015

Long-term care insurance

By Jim Miller Dear Savvy Senior, Is there a good rule of thumb on who should buy a long-term care insurance policy? My wife and I have a few assets we’d like to protect, but we hate the idea of paying
