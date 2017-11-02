Youth wrestling registration opens

By

The Champlain Valley Hawks youth and junior high wrestling program will begin for the winter season Nov. 29 for grades 6-8 and Feb. 21 for grades K-5.

An open house is scheduled for Dec. 13.

The open house and all practices take place at United Fighting Arts Institute, 1891 Williston Road, South Burlington. Practices are Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

More information and registration is available at champlainvalleyhawks.com, or contact team president Mo Denis at (802) 355-9244.