Wrestling to clinch a spot in state championships

By

Justin Bissonette finished second in the 152 lb. weight class and Champlain Valley came in sixth in the team competition at the Vermont wrestling state championships on Saturday at Otter Valley Union High School.

Bissonette was defeated 3-0 in the final by Mount Anthony’s Tyler Burgess. Burgess was one of seven individual champs for the Patriots, who won their record 30th state title.

Riley Brown finished fourth in the 113 lb. weight class, while Matt Trifaro also earned a fourth-place finish in the 138-lb class.

Jared Forsythe came in sixth place in the 182 lb. weight class for the Redhawks.

Lauren Reed