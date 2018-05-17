If NASA called me up and said, “Would you like to go to Mars?” I would say yes mostly to be polite. But it would take a year. I would take my Mom.
Amrie Millette, Grade 2
Dear Mommy and Daddy,
If I were invited to go to Mars for a year, I would go!*
And I would bring both of you! Did you know that on Mars there was once more water than the whole Atlantic Ocean? I like learning about space.
*because we could learn more things about space!
Anna Thorley-Ducette, Grade 1
If I were invited to go to Mars, I would bring my family because I would like to be the first one on Mars — also to see what it looks like, what it feels like, and to see if we could live on Mars and grow things on Mars.
Anika Zimakas, Grade 2
If I were invited to go to Mars for a year, I would go because it would be fun, and I would learn about Mars, and I would wear a spacesuit.
Avery Howe, Grade 2
If I got invited to go to Mars, I would say no because Earth is my home planet. I would miss Ethan.
Cameron Izor, Grade 1
If I were invited to go to Mars for a year, I would go because it would be awesome to go. I could play catch with a baseball with friends. Mars has less gravity!
Carter Murphy, Grade 2
If I got invited to Mars, I would go because I would like to see what it looks like and what it feels like.
Isabelle Giroux, Grade 1
If I could go to Mars, I would go because I want to see the mountain, and I want to see the Phoenix Lander.
Kaleb Phillips, Grade 1
If I had a chance to go to Mars, I wouldn’t go because dangerous stuff could happen. Like meteors.
Landon Marcotullio, Grade 1
If they invited me to go to Mars and stay there for a year, I would say yes. It was my dream to go because I want to discover it. I would also go with Dad, Mom, and our cousins.
Luke Halverson, Grade 2
If I could go to Mars, I would not go because I would die. Also, Mars is hot. But I would want to go to Mars because it would be fun to jump in craters.
Memphis Whitcomb, Grade 1
If I were invited to go to Mars for a year, I would go because I would want to be the first human on Mars.
Patrick Brady, Grade 2
If I got the chance to be the first kid to go to Mars, I would say, “No”, because I would miss my Mom and Dad and Zoe.
Sam Norris, Grade 1
If they asked me to go to Mars, I would say, “Yes,” because it’d be fun to get away from arguing with my sisters. I’d want to feel the sand. I bet it would feel hot. Very hot.
Sierra Kenney, Grade 2
I would want to go to Mars because I could bring a parent with me, but I would be scared. But, it would be fun, and it would be interesting.
Sunshine Haines, Grade 1
Dear Dad,
If I could skip school for one year to go to Mars, I’d do it. Would you? I will guess yes. They have sent robots to discover it to see if we could go on it and survive on it. So if we could, I’d definitely do it. I bet it would be really fun.
Talon Lehouiller, Grade 2
If I were invited to Mars, I would because I would like to see Earth from Mars, feel what it’s like to be in space, and feel what it’s like to wear a space suit.
Theo Skapof, Grade 2
If I got a call from NASA to go to Mars, I would go because I would like it more than school, and I am excited, and I would invite my Dad.
Viraj Singh, Grade 1
I’d just look at it from here. I wouldn’t want to go out in space. You would be far away from your house.
Wyatt Robertson, Grade 1
