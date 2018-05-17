By

If NASA called me up and said, “Would you like to go to Mars?” I would say yes mostly to be polite. But it would take a year. I would take my Mom.

Amrie Millette, Grade 2

Dear Mommy and Daddy,

If I were invited to go to Mars for a year, I would go!*

And I would bring both of you! Did you know that on Mars there was once more water than the whole Atlantic Ocean? I like learning about space.

*because we could learn more things about space!

Anna Thorley-Ducette, Grade 1

If I were invited to go to Mars, I would bring my family because I would like to be the first one on Mars — also to see what it looks like, what it feels like, and to see if we could live on Mars and grow things on Mars.

Anika Zimakas, Grade 2

If I were invited to go to Mars for a year, I would go because it would be fun, and I would learn about Mars, and I would wear a spacesuit.

Avery Howe, Grade 2

If I got invited to go to Mars, I would say no because Earth is my home planet. I would miss Ethan.

Cameron Izor, Grade 1

If I were invited to go to Mars for a year, I would go because it would be awesome to go. I could play catch with a baseball with friends. Mars has less gravity!

Carter Murphy, Grade 2

If I got invited to Mars, I would go because I would like to see what it looks like and what it feels like.

Isabelle Giroux, Grade 1

If I could go to Mars, I would go because I want to see the mountain, and I want to see the Phoenix Lander.

Kaleb Phillips, Grade 1

If I had a chance to go to Mars, I wouldn’t go because dangerous stuff could happen. Like meteors.

Landon Marcotullio, Grade 1

If they invited me to go to Mars and stay there for a year, I would say yes. It was my dream to go because I want to discover it. I would also go with Dad, Mom, and our cousins.

Luke Halverson, Grade 2

If I could go to Mars, I would not go because I would die. Also, Mars is hot. But I would want to go to Mars because it would be fun to jump in craters.

Memphis Whitcomb, Grade 1

If I were invited to go to Mars for a year, I would go because I would want to be the first human on Mars.

Patrick Brady, Grade 2

If I got the chance to be the first kid to go to Mars, I would say, “No”, because I would miss my Mom and Dad and Zoe.

Sam Norris, Grade 1

If they asked me to go to Mars, I would say, “Yes,” because it’d be fun to get away from arguing with my sisters. I’d want to feel the sand. I bet it would feel hot. Very hot.

Sierra Kenney, Grade 2

I would want to go to Mars because I could bring a parent with me, but I would be scared. But, it would be fun, and it would be interesting.

Sunshine Haines, Grade 1

Dear Dad,

If I could skip school for one year to go to Mars, I’d do it. Would you? I will guess yes. They have sent robots to discover it to see if we could go on it and survive on it. So if we could, I’d definitely do it. I bet it would be really fun.

Talon Lehouiller, Grade 2

If I were invited to Mars, I would because I would like to see Earth from Mars, feel what it’s like to be in space, and feel what it’s like to wear a space suit.

Theo Skapof, Grade 2

If I got a call from NASA to go to Mars, I would go because I would like it more than school, and I am excited, and I would invite my Dad.

Viraj Singh, Grade 1

I’d just look at it from here. I wouldn’t want to go out in space. You would be far away from your house.

Wyatt Robertson, Grade 1