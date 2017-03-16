Works by Shelburne artist Kate Longmaid on view at winery

By

Kate Longmaid, who has been a resident of Shelburne since 1994, has an impressive resume of artistic accomplishments and holds a doctorate in clinical psychology, according to a release by Shelburne Vineyards. Her work in psychology is focused on helping individuals “realize their creative potential and create more vibrant and fulfilling lives.” This exhibit represents the nexus of her professional and artistic life.

Through portraiture, she finds the opportunity to explore “the rich terrain of individual identity” and what emerges from the relationship between the artist and her subject, the release stated.

In this exhibit, she has reworked many of her portraits, adding graffiti-like slogans, to release her own and her subjects’ voices using phrases lifted from recent political events, poetry, historic speeches and other sources.

Her message is both contemporary and culturally, socially and politically relevant, the vineyard noted, expounding upon the importance of taking a stand and “speaking on behalf of those who cannot speak or are at risk of being silenced.”

To see the work, visit the Shelburne Vineyard Tasting Room, which is open seven days a week from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more on Longmaid’s story. visit katelongmaid.com.

—Observer staff