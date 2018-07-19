Win streek puts local hardballers back on track

By

A 5-1 week for S.D. Ireland has the Legion baseball team closing in on a .500 record.

The Williston-based team sits at 13-16 after capturing five straight wins last week, before falling to the O.E.C. Kings 10-0 on Monday night.

S.D. Ireland kick-started the win streak last Wednesday, topping Franklin County 4-3. Liam Reiner allowed three hits in five innings of work to earn the win while Ian Parent got the save after two innings of relief.

S.D. Ireland beat Franklin County again on Thursday, 14-2, then earned another win on Friday, downing White River Junction 7-5.

The team then swept a doubleheader Sunday, beating Addison County 4-0 and 13-3.

Hank Caswell (four innings), Ian Parent (2 ⅔ innings) and Ryan Canty all combined to earn the shutout in the first game, while Jonah Roberts had two RBIs and Baker Angstman and Caswell each drove in a run.

In the second game, S.D. Ireland scored 10 runs in the second inning to build a big early lead. Tyler Skaflestad and Parent each had three RBIs, and Jonah Roberts drove in a pair of runs.

O.E.C. snapped S.D. Ireland’s win streak on Monday, with Hunter Anderson taking the loss.

Little League

The Williston Little League all stars fell in the District I tournament last week, ending the season with a 4-3 semifinal loss to Colchester.

Colchester went on to fall to

South Burlington then beat Colchester in the final, 9-7, to advance to the New England Regional tournament in Bristol, Conn. in August.

Golf

Sam Myers of Shelburne’s Kwiniaska Golf Club was the top local finisher in last week’s Vermont Amateur golf tournament.

Myers shot a 300 in the four-round tournament (78, 76, 75, 71) to tie for 13th place. Myers finished 12 strokes back of winner Drake Hull.

Swimming

The EDGE Swim Team continued its strong start to the Champlain Valley Swim League season with a win over the Burlington Tennis Club last Thursday.

Triple winners for EDGE include: Ryley Morigeau (8-and-under girls) fly, back, free; Heath Schnipke (8-and-under boys) fly, back, free; Emma Main (9-10 girls) fly, back free; Charles Fahey (9-10 boys) fly, breast, free; Marin Hemmett (11-12 girls) fly, back, free; Lula Andrae (13-14 girls) fly, breast, free; Ella Miller (15-18 girls) fly, back, free.

Dan Coel was a double winner for EDGE in the 11-12 boys category, winning the back and freestyle race.

EDGE also earned wins over the Burlington Country Club and Winooski last week to move to 5-0 so far this summer.

— Lauren Read