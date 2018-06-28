Williston’s Independence Day schedule of events

By

Tuesday, July 3

6 p.m. ↔ Firecracker 5k Fun Run

Williston Community Park

All ages are welcome. Race begins at 6 p.m.

Pre-registered runners will receive a complimentary race shirt. (Runners who have pre-registered at willistonrec.org will pay a $20 entry fee on race day and receive their t-shirt).

On-site registration begins at 5 p.m.: $25 per person. (A t-shirt is not guaranteed for on-site registrants).

7 p.m. ↔ Town band concert and ice cream social

Village Green

Come out and join the Williston Historical Society’s annual fundraising ice cream social as you listen to the town band play.

Wednesday, July 4

10 a.m. ↔ Independence Day Parade

Parade Route: Route 2 along Williston Road from Johnson’s Farm to Old Stage Road

NOTE: Route 2 parade route will be closed to through traffic from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Theme: Friends & Neighbors

Grand Marshal: Ann Park

Judges’ Stand: Town Hall

Parade Judging Categories: Best of Parade; Best Business; Best Individual/Neighborhood; Best Community Organization/Church; Judges’ Choice Awards (three will be given). Floats are judged on originality, theme, enthusiasm and presentation.

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ↔ Food vendors and activities

Village Green

Activities: face painting, bounce castle, food vendors:

Williston-Richmond Rotary: hamburgers, brownies and soda

Williston Boy Scouts: hot dogs, chips, water and soda

Williston Federated Church: ice cream sundaes

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ↔ Fire Department open house

Firehouse

Stop by and check out the facility. Tours, car seat inspections and children’s safety activities.

Noon ↔ Parade Awards Presentation

Village Green Gazebo

7 p.m. ↔ entertainment

Allen Brook School

DJ music by Top Hat Entertainment, bounce castle and food vendors will be on hand for pre-firework activities.

Very limited parking is available at Allen Brook. A shuttle bus will be operating from Williston Central School starting at 7 p.m. Take advantage of the shuttle to eliminate the parking crunch at Allen Brook.

Dusk ↔ Fireworks display

Allen Brook School

Fireworks, by Northstar Fireworks, will begin at dusk, weather permitting. Anticipated start time is 9:20 p.m.

Rain date is July 5 at dusk.