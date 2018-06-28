Williston’s Independence Day schedule of events

Tuesday, July 3
6 p.m. ↔ Firecracker 5k Fun Run
Williston Community Park
All ages are welcome. Race begins at 6 p.m.
Pre-registered runners will receive a complimentary race shirt. (Runners who have pre-registered at willistonrec.org will pay a $20 entry fee on race day and receive their t-shirt).
On-site registration begins at 5 p.m.: $25 per person. (A t-shirt is not guaranteed for on-site registrants).
7 p.m. ↔ Town band concert and ice cream social
Village Green
Come out and join the Williston Historical Society’s annual fundraising ice cream social as you listen to the town band play.
Wednesday, July 4
10 a.m. ↔ Independence Day Parade
Parade Route: Route 2 along Williston Road from Johnson’s Farm to Old Stage Road
NOTE: Route 2 parade route will be closed to through traffic from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Theme: Friends & Neighbors
Grand Marshal: Ann Park
Judges’ Stand: Town Hall
Parade Judging Categories: Best of Parade; Best Business; Best Individual/Neighborhood; Best Community Organization/Church; Judges’ Choice Awards (three will be given). Floats are judged on originality, theme, enthusiasm and presentation.
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. ↔ Food vendors and activities
Village Green
Activities: face painting, bounce castle, food vendors:
Williston-Richmond Rotary: hamburgers, brownies and soda
Williston Boy Scouts: hot dogs, chips, water and soda
Williston Federated Church: ice cream sundaes
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ↔ Fire Department open house
Firehouse
Stop by and check out the facility. Tours, car seat inspections and children’s safety activities.
Noon ↔ Parade Awards Presentation
Village Green Gazebo
7 p.m. ↔ entertainment
Allen Brook School
DJ music by Top Hat Entertainment, bounce castle and food vendors will be on hand for pre-firework activities.
Very limited parking is available at Allen Brook. A shuttle bus will be operating from Williston Central School starting at 7 p.m. Take advantage of the shuttle to eliminate the parking crunch at Allen Brook.
Dusk ↔ Fireworks display
Allen Brook School
Fireworks, by Northstar Fireworks, will begin at dusk, weather permitting. Anticipated start time is 9:20 p.m.
Rain date is July 5 at dusk.
