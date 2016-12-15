Williston wrestler’s sights are high this season

By

By Lauren Read

Champlain Valley wrestler Jarrett Legg has a little bit of extra motivation coming into his senior season.

The top-seeded competitor in the 132-pound weight class last year, Legg fell to Mount Mansfield’s Daniel Bliss in extra time in the state championship final.

“It was pretty tough, trying to go through the day without thinking about it,” Legg said of the disappointment. “I have just taken that and turned it into a drive to become better.

“I feel tougher, I’ve gotten stronger and I am a lot more motivated for the season,” he added.

This year, the 17-year-old is focused on not repeating his mistakes and has set his goals even higher as he looks to finish his Redhawks career on top.

Legg is aiming for a New England title, which hopefully would come in addition to an individual title at the Vermont state meet.

“If you shoot for the stars, you might reach the sky,” said his CVU coach, Gunnar Olson. “I never let someone shortchange themselves. You always have to set your goals higher than you think you can go.”

A year removed from his finals disappointment, Legg will move up a weight class — into the 138 pound group — but will likely be facing the same opponents that he fought last year, including Bliss.

“I am going to go out there like nothing has ever happened before and just wrestle,” Legg said. “Just go have fun.”

The prospect of facing Bliss again, possibly in the state final, is just a little extra push for the Williston resident.

“He puts it away in a little box and when he is feeling down, he’ll pull something like that out of the box,” Olson said. “I think he is going to be dominant. I think that no one can hang with him.”

The motivation from last year’s result and the desire to improve has kept the senior working hard throughout the off-season and his coach is impressed with what he has seen so far.

“He was able to stay focused, even with something as crushing as that,” Olson said. He hasn’t really skipped a beat. He loves what he does, I think that is the important thing, he loves wrestling more than most people.”

The love of the sport has extended to the Champlain Valley team as a whole, which finished last year in second place overall — behind 27-time state champion Mount Anthony.

“This year, we have a lot of incoming freshmen who are willing to push it,” Legg said. “They are here every single day, working just as hard as me.”