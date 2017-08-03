Williston wins team title at senior women’s golf state championship

By

The Williston Golf Club won the team competition July 20 at the 52nd annual Vermont Senior Women’s Amateur Golf Championships at the Country Club of Vermont in Waterbury.

The individual title went to Reggie Parker of Green Mountain National Golf Club. She is a nine-time winner of the two-day tournament. She finished with a two-day score of 159, seven strokes ahead of runner-up Liz Walker of Brattleboro Country Club. Mary Brush of Burlington Country Club finished third.

Jeanne Morrissey of Williston was sixth with a two-day score of 174, and Janet Hayden of Williston was the low net winner.

The event, known as the Ruth Raymond Jones Memorial Seniors’ Championship, began in 1966.