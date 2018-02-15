Williston skier inducted into Vt. Sports Hall of Fame

By

Hillary Engisch Klein, a native of Williston and a graduate of Champlain Valley Union High School, was among 11 Vermont athletes recently named as inductees to the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame.

Engisch Klein was “the dominant force in the emerging sport of women’s mogul skiing,” according to a press release from the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame.

Engisch Klein was a four-time overall World Cup champion and won 35 events over her skiing career. Prior to her ski career, she was a standout soccer player at CVU and UVM, where she set the school’s single-season and career goal scoring mark.

Joining Engisch Klein in the Hall of Fame this year are Tim Caldwell, Robbie Crouch, Ray Frey, Matt Johnson, Larry Killick, Jen Niebling, Melba Masse, Bobby Mitchell, David Morse and Martin St. Louis. They will be inducted April 21 during a celebration at Trader Duke’s in South Burlington. More information is available at vermontsportshall.com.