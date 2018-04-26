Williston skier inducted into Vt. Sports Hall of Fame

By

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

Williston native Hilary Engisch-Klein was inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday at the Trader Duke’s Hotel in South Burlington to honor her championship mogul skiing career.

Also a standout soccer player at Champlain Valley Union High School, Engisch-Klein was honored along with 10 other Vermont sports legends as part of the Hall of Fame’s sixth class.

In a speech tinged with humor, Engisch-Klein spoke about the memories she made as a mogul skier on the world cup circuit, long before the sport entered the Winter Olympics. From winning her first World Cup contest after challenging travels to a fun night out in France when snow canceled the event, the former University of Vermont soccer player had the crowd laughing.

Engisch-Klein finished her ski career with 35 World Cup victories in a five-year span and was the overall World Cup women’s mogul champion four times.

After retiring from skiing, she became involved with Special Olympics and the March of Dimes and served as Honorary Chairperson for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Skiathon.

Other inductees include four-time Olympic cross-country skier Tim Caldwell; stock car driver Robbie Crouch; legendary St. Johnsbury Academy track-and-field coach Ray Frey; collegiate and high school basketball standouts Matt Johnson, Larry Killick and Jen Niebling; longtime Essex High coach/athletic director Melba Masse, a pioneer of girls sports in the state; University of Vermont football great Bobby Mitchell; Dave Morse, a sportswriter who chronicled high school teams and Thunder Road racers; and hockey great Martin St. Louis, who starred at both the University of Vermont and in the National Hockey League.

Saint Michael’s announces Hall of Fame class

Williston resident David Antonioli is set to be inducted into the Saint Michael’s College Athletic Hall of Fame, the college recently announced.

Antonioli, a South Burlington native, is the all-time leading scorer in the Saint Michael’s men’s soccer program. The 1996 alum finished his career with 112 points and 49 goals and was a four-time Northeast-10 Conference all-league pick.

He scored 17 goals and 40 points in a memorable junior season and currently sits at ninth (points) and seventh (goals) in NE-10 all-time rankings.

Antonioli, along with five other Saint Michael’s alumni, will be inducted into the hall of fame on September 21.