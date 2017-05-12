Williston Runs for Education set for May 20

By

By Lauren Reed

As the Williston Runs for Education gets ready to run, the community is ready to celebrate a big milestone.

The Williston Runs will celebrate its fifth annual race on Saturday, May 20. The event kicks off at 8 a.m. at the Williston Central School.

“Every year, we try to keep it really interesting and fresh,” Sue Scheer, a member of the race committee, said. “I am just so proud of how this event has evolved and how loved it has become in the community.”

The Kids Fun Run will start at 9:30 a.m., with the 5K starting at 9:45. The day will also include a DJ, prize drawings and a visit from Lake Monsters’ mascot Champ.

Originally started as the Steve Mount Memorial 5K Fun Run, Williston Runs for Education has expanded into a day that includes a 5K, a relay and a kids’ race, but is run every year in honor of Steve Mount, who passed away in 2011.

“Steve was a well-known dad who was passionate about being involved in the schools,” Scheer said. Mount was also a columnist for the Williston Observer. “He died participating in a triathlon and it sent shockwaves through the community,” Scheer said.

Williston responded to Mount’s passing with the formation of the annual run as part of a fundraiser for Williston Families as Partners, an organization that Mount was involved in. The Williston FAP helps raise money for activities at Williston Central School and Allen Brook School.

“The money goes toward educational activities that are not part of the school budget. School field trips, new technology, guest speakers, teacher grants,” Scheer said. “It’s become this highly regarded community event.”

An event that raised about $1,500 in its first year, Williston Runs has 20 sponsors and aims to raise $5,000 on its fifth anniversary.

“Every year, it gets easier to get sponsors,” Scheer said. “I think it’s become a highly recognized community event. It’s well beyond a school fundraiser.”

While the event shoots for a big fundraising number this year, Scheer has high hopes for the race’s future.

“I would love to see this event evolve to five, 10 times what it is now,” Scheer said. “I would love to shut Williston’s streets down. It’s going to take time, but we are slowly picking away at it.”

For more information about the event and to register, go to www.willistonruns,org. Registration forms can also be picked up at Williston Central and Allen Brook schools.