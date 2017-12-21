Williston Rite-Aid to become Walgreens

By

The Illinois-based pharmacy chain Walgreens is acquiring roughly 2,000 Rite-Aid pharmacies nationwide, and Williston’s location at Cornerstone Drive is among them.

The transition in brand is expected to take place in phases over the coming year, according to Walgreens Spokesman Jim Cohn, starting with a transfer of ownership in January.

The majority of Rite-Aids in Vermont will make the transition, Cohn said.

Walgreens attorney Merrill Bent said store managers will remain in place.

“I suspect everyone who is there will be staying,” she told the Williston Selectboard before the board approved Walgreen’s license to sell liquor at the store.