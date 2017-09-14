Williston resident headed to Rice Hall of Fame

By

Rice Memorial High School alumni Michael Cioffi of Williston will be inducted into the Cathedral-Rice Athletic Hall of Fame on Oct. 7.

Cioffi, who graduated from Rice in 2001, was a standout of the basketball team from 1998 to 2001 and was named a co-captain in his senior year.

In 2000, Cioffi helped end a 15-year championship drought when he led the Green Knights to a state title. He scored over 1,000 points in his career and was named a First Team All-Metro player in both his junior and senior years. He was also named a First Team All-State player in his senior year.

Cioffi currently volunteers at the YMCA and as a project manager for Spectrum Youth Services.

Other Rice alumni who will be inducted in October’s ceremony include Mary Evelti Guyette, Douglas Carey, Arlene Frage O’Rourke, Nicholas Landrigan, Paul Reiss, Mike Tomkowicz and Drew Macarteny.

The ceremony and dinner will be held at the Burlington Country Club. For more information or to register, visit rmhsvt.org/riceturns100.