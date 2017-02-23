Williston Recreation and Parks

By

Family Programs

Beginners Electronics & Programming w/Arduino Microcontrollers

The program introduces beginners to the world of building small electronic projects that can be controlled by microcontrollers called “Arduino.” Basic principles of electronics and programming will be explored. A great program to take with your child. One parent can attend free. Can also be taken by individuals. An Arduino Kit is included. Instructor: Bryan Serinese. Ages 10+, Saturdays, Mar. 11- Apr. 1, 9 – 11 a.m. $49.

Beginner Guitar Lessons

Join Corey Gottfried in learning the basics. The three hour intensive group lessons will cover basic cords, strumming, and finger picking. Participants will need their own guitar. Program would be offered in May, with specific day and time to be determined based on respondents. It costs nothing to register online for the choices that work for you. The program is open to ages 10 and older. Fee: $42. Deadline to register is March 10.

Adult Programs

Resume Revamp

Imagine embarking on a job search with confidence and self-assurance. Make this confidence a reality by learning to expertly edit your resume. You will learn the best layout to highlight your skills and how to demonstrate your value to an employer. Instructor: Neely Raffellini, 9 to 5 Project. Ages 18+, Wed., March 15-22, 6-7 p.m. $62.

Voice-overs…Now is your time!

You’ve heard Brian Thon on TV and radio commercials. Now hear him live as he illustrates how you can use your speaking voice to earn money. Brian will show you a unique way to cash in on one of the most lucrative full or part-time careers. Program held in South Burlington. Ages 18+, Thursday, March 9, 6:30-8:30 p.m. $30.

Knitting for Adults

Learn to knit or improve your knitting skills while enjoying the fun of knitting with a group. This program offers the basics for first time knitters, as well as provide early and intermediate knitters with specific how-tos and help with projects. Instructor: Christine Heavner, owner of The Knitting Circle. Program held in Essex. Ages 18+, Wednesdays, March 8- April 19, 7-8:30 p.m. $72.

Upcoming Programs

Youth Programs

Youth Lacrosse Leagues —Grades 3-8

Youth Lacrosse registration is now open. March 10 deadline will be used to determine if minimum numbers have been reached to offer a program. These are competitive leagues, which travel, for boys and girls in grades 3/4, 5/6 and 7/8. Separate leagues are offered to boys and girls. Indoor practices begin the week of March 20, and are one day a week. See website for days and times. The $95 fee includes the $35 USA Lacrosse membership, league fees and game supplies. Coaches needed. Sign up to coach when you register your child.

Youth Taekwondo

Kojo Academy is offering a four- week introductory program. Your child will learn basic practical self-defense and how to deal with bullying situations. This program is for new students only and held at Kojo Academy. Instructors: Kojo Academy Staff. Ages 7-15, Saturdays, Mar. 11- Apr. 1, 9-10 a.m. $44.

Cheer Team

This exciting new program stresses fun, self-awareness and community involvement. Children learn dance, poise, jumps, chants and cheers. Teamwork will be a focus by forming groups to develop cheers. Children must have black bike shorts, white long sleeve shirt, white socks and sneakers. Instructor: Ila Sewall, GymKids Academy. Ages 6-12, Tuesdays, Mar. 14- May 23, 6:15-7:30 p.m. $92.

Freestyle/Ninja/Parkour Combo

This coached program combines the disciplines of parkour, ninja warrior and freestyle training. Children learn to use their bodies in creative ways to overcome obstacles. Upper body circuit training and aerial awareness techniques on trampolines are introduced. Instructors: Green Mt Training Center. Ages 7-15, Weds., Mar. 22- Apr. 12, 5:30-7 p.m. $87

Quickstart Tiny Tennis

Quickstart Tennis is designed to introduce young children and a parent to the game of tennis. Players learn with scaled down racquets, nets and balls. A parent is required to participate with child. Instructor: Ila Sewall, GymKids Academy. Ages 3-5, Mondays, Mar. 13- Apr. 10, 6:15-7 p.m. $47.

Upcoming Programs

