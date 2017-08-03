Williston mourns loss of ‘Ozzie’

By

Firefighters from across Chittenden County gathered Wednesday at the Williston Fire Department to honor Lynwood “Ozzie” Osborne, a Williston native and 60-year veteran of the Williston Fire Department.

Osborne died in his home in Williston at age 84. A procession of fire engines left the station about 9:30 a.m. for a funeral at Williston Federated Church after a “last call” ceremony. Osborne was buried at Williston East Cemetery on Williston Road.

An Army veteran during the Korean War, Osborne joined the Williston Fire Department in 1953 and retired in 2013. Affectionately known as “Ozzie,” he held several positions at the department, including assistant chief.

Osborne was granted Chief Emeritus for life as one of the longest-serving firemen in the State of Vermont.

He lived in Williston all his life, except for his time in the Army and a couple years in Essex. Osborne was among the first 50 employees hired at IBM’s Essex Junction facility, where he worked for 35 years.

Osborne and his wife, Thelma, raised three boys in the Williston home where he was born in 1932.

During his fire services career, he received the Distinguished Service Award from the Vermont State Firefighters Association and commendations from Sen. Patrick Leahy, Congressman James Jeffords and Governors Douglas and Shumlin.

“He’s always been the reliable one,” Williston Fire Capt. Timothy Gerry said during Osborne’s 2013 retirement ceremony. “He’s always the go-to guy to fix anything and the ongoing historical bank of data. He’s unreplaceable.”