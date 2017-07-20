Williston Little Leaguers vie for state title, regional berth

As the sports world gears up for the Little League World Series, baseball teams from across the country are beginning the push for a spot in the legendary tournament.
The Williston 11/12 All-Stars are among the Vermont teams looking to make a visit to the series in Williamsport, Penn.
Williston, which defeated South Burlington 10-0 to win District I and advance to the state tournament, will begin play this weekend to determine who will represent Vermont in the New England Regionals.
The tournament will be played at Maple Street Park in Essex Junction, with the team from Williston taking on three other teams, including Brattleboro and Barre.
The winner of the state tournament will represent the Green Mountain State in the New England Regional, which will be played from Aug. 6-12 in Bristol, Conn. The winner of the regional tournament advances to the Little League World Series.
But before Williston can book a trip to Connecticut, the team has to get through the best the state has to offer this weekend in Essex Junction. Game time is 4 p.m.
— Lauren Read, Observer correspondent
Comments
