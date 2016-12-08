Williston ballerinas live out fantasy world in ‘Nutcracker’

By

By Jess Wisloski

Observer staff

Hardworking ballerinas will take to the stage next weekend in the Vermont Ballet Theater’s production of ‘Vermont’s Own Nutcracker’ at the Flynn Center, which features, yes, predominantly Vermonters.

At least as amazing as how those lithe, muscular bodies take up space gracefully across the stage, is how young they are: the production is made up of nearly all children and teenagers who are students at the school. These are dancers who have vaulted a common childhood dream into something that’s part of their daily life.

In the case of three young ballet dancers who live in Williston, that equates to as much as 18 hours a week of rehearsals.

Johana Vigoreaux, Alexandra Zouck and Adele Jennings are all members of the Vermont Ballet Theater Company, a performing branch of the Vermont Ballet Theater School, based in Essex. This year Johana, 18, will be dancing a lead role, as the Sugar Plum Fairy, and for the first time Alexandra and Adele will be featured in dancing parts aside from the whole corps, showing up in the Spanish, Marzipan and Waltz of the Flowers dances.

“I had to buy like, 12 seats to every show,” said Stacey Zouck, Alexandra’s mother. “It’s very exciting, they worked so hard,” she said, noting that training has been rigorous and about 14 to 18 hours a week for Adele and Alexandra, 14-year-old freshmen who share classes at CVU.

“They’re just beyond thrilled,” said Zouck.

She said Alexandra is playing the lead Marzipan in one of the performances, and that both girls are in the Spanish chocolate dance. As her daughter’s first lead role since she began dancing about 10 years ago, Zouck said it felt important to them to be moving beyond the standard flower and snowflake dance parts.

“I know that they both love to perform – the thrill is the performance. The work is, kinda …you know. They love being out there, they light up when they’re on stage,” she said.

Nothing quite embodies the childhood fantasy of a prima ballerina like the Sugar Plum Fairy, who enchants the protagonist, Clara, and her Nutcracker prince, after they’ve been entertained by the court in the Land of Sweets. Johana will perform a pas de deux, or dance duet, as the penultimate performance in the two-act ballet. Choreography for the production is by Alexander Nagiba, of Vermont Ballet Theater.

“Johana has a really incredible role,” said Zouck. Johana and her family couldn’t be reached for comment.

A spokesperson for the Vermont Ballet Theater School said Johana would be joined for the dance by guest artist Jorge A. Villarini of the Dance Theater of Harlem. A career dancer, he went to high school and college for ballet and dance studies, and has been dancing professionally for five years, having toured with the Martha Graham Dance Company.

Show times: Flynn Center for the Performing Arts, Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets: 802-863-5966 or visitflynntix.org.