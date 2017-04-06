Williston author’s book launch party set for Tuesday

By

Williston’s George Osol has taken a departure from his career as a doctor and professor at the UVM College of Medicine to write a novel — a thriller called “Caveat.”

The book is published by Phoenix Books offshoot Onion River Press. A book launch party is scheduled for next Tuesday at the Burlington location of Phoenix Books. The event begins at 7 p.m. at the 191 Bank Street store.

“Caveat” tells the story of Michael Boylen, a cybersecurity expert who leaves home for a month just after his wife of almost 20 years informs him that she is no longer in love with him, according to a press release.

Emotionally off-kilter, he begins his trip to France and meets a woman on the plane who draws him into a world where nothing is quite what it appears, leading to his becoming an unwitting participant in a clever and deadly terrorist plot. Set in the heart of Paris during the holiday season, this novel explores the timeless issues of love vs. lust, trust vs. deceit and circumstance vs. fate.

The ending “will leave you thinking about the blind spots in your own perceptions, and the illusion of normalcy that belies the everyday reality of this complex and unpredictable world,” the press release states.

The book is available on Amazon and Kindle, as well as in all three Phoenix book store locations. In his day job, Osol is a Ph.D. in the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences at the UVM College of Medicine.