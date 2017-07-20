Williston 10- and 11-year-olds seeking state title

By

After sweeping through district play and the first two games of the state tournament last weekend, Williston has advanced to the state championship game.

Williston topped Essex, 11-3, and Brattleboro, 5-1, over the weekend to advance to the title game this Saturday in Brattleboro.

The team has outscored opponents 75-30 and is averaging 14 hits a game during the Little League postseason.

Representing Williston for the 10/11 team are: Emmett Saylor, Chris Robinson, Russell Willoughby, Owen Withum, Stephen Rickert, Patrick Ricca, Zach LeCours, Mitch Niarchos, Ethan Roy, Aidan Morris, James Chase, Jack Sumner and Ollie Cheer.

Tim Rickert is the team’s manager, helping coaches Pete Niarchos and Keith Robinson.

— Lauren Read, Observer correspondent