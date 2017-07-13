Wild pitch sinks SD Ireland Legion team

By

By Lauren Read

Observer correspondent

Colchester 5, SD Ireland 4: The Colchester Cannons scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning as the hosts topped SD Ireland on Monday night in Legion baseball. The loss dropped SD Ireland to 2-4 in the last six games and 11-15 overall.

Hank Caswell, who allowed five runs (none earned) on two hits, took the loss for SD Ireland. Caswell struck out five in six innings of work.

Hagen Harris, Tyler Skaflestad and Chris O’Brien each had an RBI for the visitors, while Jacob Murphy added two hits.

SD Ireland 6, South Burlington 5: Kyle Leggett drove in the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift SD Ireland to a win on Sunday night.

Leggett had two hits and two RBIs for SD Ireland, while Chris O’Brien also drove in two runs. SD Ireland, which scored four runs in the fifth inning, also got hits from Hagen Harris, Storm Rushford and Jacob Murphy.

Kyle Rivers pitched a complete game to earn the win, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits and striking out four.

The win over South Burlington helped the hosts salvage a split in the Sunday doubleheader after an 11-3 loss to Essex Post 91 in the morning.

Hagen Harris took the loss in the first game, giving up 11 runs on 14 hits.

SD Ireland 3, Saratoga Reds 1: SD Ireland scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull away for a win over host Saratoga on Saturday.

Jacob Murphy, Storm Rushford and Brady Carlson each drove in a run for SD Ireland, while Rushford went five innings on the mound, giving up one run on two hits to earn the win. Murphy pitched two shutout innings to earn the save.

Saratoga Stampede 12, SD Ireland 4: SD Ireland traveled to Saratoga, N.Y., to take on a couple of out-of-state teams on Friday night, falling to the Saratoga Stampede in the second game of the day.

In the first game, SD Ireland lost to Kingston, R.I.,7-3.

In the second game, Liam Reiner took the loss against the Stampede, giving up 11 hits in 3 ⅔ innings. Brady Carlson paced the offense with two RBIs, while Collin Vincent had two of the team’s hits.

In the first game, SD Ireland surrendered four runs in the sixth inning to fall to Kingston, R.I.

Tyler Skaflegstad had two hits and two runs scored for SD Ireland, while Jacob Murphy added two RBIs. Murphy, pitching in relief, took the loss for the visitors after giving up four runs on five hits in one inning of work.