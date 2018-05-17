By

Hailey Stokes

Grade 8

I have lived in Vermont for all my life and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else. I know some people who already know where they want to move when they get old but me, I don’t want to move anywhere else. I love how welcoming Vermont is, how calm it is, and how wherever you go you’ll get a bunch of smiles from people you don’t even know. People come to Vermont for every season for a lot of different reasons. Fall for our changing of the leaves, winter for our snowfall on the mountains, spring for spring skiing, and summer for our lake. All I know is every season has something for everyone. Even if it’s just a sunset overlooking our green mountains. There’s also the biking, the hiking, and the culture. Of course, there are many different cultures all over Vermont. There’s the middle of nowhere kind of place, the city environment, and the town environment where everyone knows everyone. And these are just a few reasons why you should move to Vermont. Trust me, you’ll love it!

Moving to Vermont

By Alyssa Albrecht

Grade 3

I would coconvince someone to move to Vermont by telling them about all the wonderful views that Vemront holds.

I would tell them about Vermont and its beautiful views. Also, I would tell them about all the great mountain top views. Also, I would ask them if they like cold weather most of the time – then Vermont is just the right place.

Also, I would show them all the mountains and woods because Vermont is the Green mountain state known for the Green mountain tops. I also would inform them about the Ben and Jerry’s factory.