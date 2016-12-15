What’s Cooking?

By

Baking and sharing cookies has always been a family activity at our house during the holiday season. When our children were little, we would spend many hours baking and decorating the cookies. Now that our kids are grown and have kids of their own, I still enjoy baking cookies to send to far away family members and dear friends. I like the Moravian Christmas Cookies better than sugar cookies. They can be enjoyed in their natural state in assorted shapes, or dressed up with frosting, sprinkles, mini chocolate chips or whatever comes to mind. I can’t wait to get started! Happy Holidays!

Moravian Christmas Cookies

(makes 4-5 dozen cookies)

3 1/2 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup butter, softened

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 eggs

1 tablespoon brandy

Sift flour, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt. Cream butter and sugar together. Add the eggs and brandy; beat thoroughly. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the creamed mixture. Mix well. Cover and chill several hours or overnight.

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Roll out a small portion of dough at a time on a floured board to 1/4” thick.

Cut with cookie cutters. Place two inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet or on parchment paper and bake approximately 12 minutes.

Note: Time and oven temperatures may vary so keep a watchful eye on the first couple of batches to make adjustments.

“Let’s eat!”

Lucy McCullough and her husband, Jim, started Catamount Family Center on the family farm in 1978 and have been operating Catamount Bed and Breakfast since 1996.