What’s Cooking?

By Cristina Clarimon-Alinder

Kale and Apple Salad

The garden is enchanting this time of the year. The sunlight filters through the overgrown borders, and seed-heads are everywhere casting delicate shadows. Cosmos and calendulas coexist with some vigorous winter greens.

It so happens that, at the moment, I have an abundance of kale. Every variety from lacinato, curly green, to beautiful purple kale is going strong in the cooler temperatures. In fact, all leafy greens are enjoying the longer nights and the occasional rain shower.

I thought it was the perfect time to make a brilliantly easy kale salad. I find it an uncomplicated way to make use of the excess kale. This salad also features sweet apples, which are also in season in our area. It is simple, healthy and can accompany any number of dishes. Use the tenderest leaves you can find and chop them very finely.

Ingredients

4 cups very finely chopped kale (I prefer purple kale)

2 Tbsp. toasted almonds, slivered

1 apple (Fuji, Paula Red or Pink Lady), diced

1 oz. Vermont cheddar cheese, diced

3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

Pinch of salt

Pinch black pepper

1 garlic clove, pressed

6 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

Preparation

Combine the chopped kale, almonds, apple and cheddar cheese in a large bowl.

In a mason jar, combine the lemon juice, salt, pressed garlic and olive oil. Shake vigorously until emulsified. Add to the salad and toss well. Check the seasoning and adjust accordingly.

Let it rest for a few minutes before serving. Enjoy!