What’s Cooking?

Weeknight dinner solutions

Hectic daytime schedules can often lead to even busier evenings, which makes putting dinner on the table in less than an hour a valuable time-saver for home chefs. Balancing a busy lifestyle with healthy food choices can certainly become a tall task, but making filling, nutritious meals a priority starts with planning and preparation.

One way to set the course toward more quality weeknight meals at home is planning in advance rather than making day-of decisions. Ensuring you have the correct ingredients on hand can make meal prep a simpler process once it’s time to get started in the kitchen.

By focusing meals on recipes that incorporate easy-to-use, versatile ingredients like vinegars, you can have flavorful main courses, sides and appetizers ready in under an hour. The vinegars are allergen free, cholesterol free, trans fat free and GMO free, making them an ideal addition to healthy menus.

For example, while waiting for a meal to bake, green bean, asparagus and goat cheese salad with honey dijon vinaigrette can keep appetites at bay and help incorporate nutritious vegetables.

Follow your salad with a main dish like this honey-balsamic glazed salmon, which involves just a handful of ingredients and seasonings, leading to just five minutes of prep time and 20 minutes in the oven.

When a light yet filling meal is attainable in less time, you can focus on nutritious choices even on the busiest of evenings.

Honey-Balsamic Glazed Salmon

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Servings: 6

1 salmon filet (about 2 pounds)

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon dijon mustard

1 clove garlic, minced

pinch of chili pepper flakes

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon (optional)

Heat oven to 400 F. Season salmon with salt and pepper; place on parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Whisk together vinegar, honey, mustard, garlic and chili pepper flakes; brush over salmon.

Bake 18-20 minutes, or until fish just starts to flake easily with fork. Sprinkle with chopped tarragon, if desired.

Tips: Substitute maple syrup for honey, if desired. Omit chili flakes and season with freshly ground pepper.

– Family Features