What’s Cooking?

By

By Cristina Clarimon-Alinder

Roasted Chicken with Rosemary and Balsamic Vinegar

With temperatures soaring these past few days, I can hardly wrap my head around turning the oven on. However, we all know that Fall is around the corner with cooler temperatures and lovely displays of golden leaves. In the meantime, it might be a good idea to stay outdoors and cook the marinated chicken on the barbecue. You can enjoy the smoky flavor it lends to food one more time before summer is gone.

This recipe is so versatile yet so basic. You can switch the side dishes and never get tired of this flavorful chicken. I’ve found that any kind of roasted vegetable will go perfectly with it, but you can also pair it with a fresh salad featuring fruits such as figs or berries. There’s simply no wrong accompaniment for this poultry recipe. Choose the foods you love and you’ll never be wrong.

I recommend you prepare the chicken in advance and allow it to sit in the marinade overnight. The ingredients will infuse the meat and change not only its flavor, but also its texture. It’s well worth the wait.

1 whole chicken, about 4 pounds, cut into pieces

3 Tbsp fresh rosemary, leaves only, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced 3 Tbsp olive oil

Pinch ground black pepper Pinch sea salt

2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar 1 Tbsp maple syrup

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Mince or press the garlic into a bowl. Chop the rosemary leaves and add to the same bowl. Add salt and pepper to taste. Add in the olive oil, maple syrup and the balsamic vinegar. Whisk all of the ingredients until they are emulsified.

Place the cut up chicken into a large Ziploc bag. Pour the liquid mixture into the bag and close carefully. Make sure that the liquid comes in contact with all of the chicken. Let it rest in the refrigerator for a minimum of an hour or even better, overnight.

Place the chicken on a roasting pan skin side up. Discard the leftover liquid still in the bag. Roast until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reaches 165 F. Transfer the chicken onto a serving platter and garnish with some rosemary sprigs.