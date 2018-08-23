What’s Cooking?

By

Asian Inspired Cold Noodles

For a satisfying dish that packs a protein punch, there is nothing better than this noodle salad. It’s light, it’s cool and it’s balanced.

Sesame oil is so fragrant and pleasing with its delicate aroma and light texture. It combines deliciously with the fresh ginger and the apple cider vinegar. The dressing alone hits all the flavor notes in one fell swoop: It is slightly sweet, has a lingering acidity and finishes with the silkiness of the oil. I make a large amount of it and use over rice and veggies whenever I have the chance. It’s delicious.

All you need is a shredder and a large bowl. Make sure that all the ingredients are coated evenly with the dressing, and take pleasure in the crunchy veggies and the contrast they offer to the soft, poached chicken breast.

Even better, you can make this salad ahead of time by keeping the ingredients separately and adding the dressing at the last minute. Summer is the perfect season to simplify our time in the kitchen.

1 packet thin rice noodles

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

1½ teaspoons sesame oil

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

3 ¼-inch-thick slices fresh ginger

Pinch of salt

3 tablespoons orange juice

3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

5 teaspoons Tamari sauce

2 cups shredded green cabbage

1 medium carrot, finely shredded

3 scallions, chopped

Optional: chopped Thai basil for garnish

Place thin rice noodles in a bowl. Cover with boiling water and let

Meanwhile, place chicken in a medium saucepan with water. Add ginger and salt. Bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to low, and simmer gently until no longer pink in the center. It should take 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a clean cutting board to cool. Using forks, shred into bite-size pieces.

Next, combine orange juice, vinegar, tamari, sesame seeds and sesame oil in a mason jar with a tight-fitting lid. Shake well.

Just before serving, combine the shredded chicken, cabbage, carrot and scallions in a large bowl.

Toss the noodles with the dressing. Place on a plate and top with all other ingredients.

Cristina Clarimon-Alinder moved to Williston in 2016. She is originally from Madrid, Spain. She enjoys gardening, cooking and watching classic movies. For more of her writings, visit nectarnc.com.