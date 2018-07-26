What’s Cooking?

By

By Cristina Clarimon-Alinder

Blueberry and Arugula Salad

Blueberries are now at their peak in Vermont. These amazing little orbs pack a real punch of tartness and freshness like no other fruit does. As beautiful on the outside as they are healthy on the inside, blueberries are quite versatile when it comes to pairing them with other ingredients. Because of their low sugar content, they can be combined with sweet as well as savory foods, and the results are delightful.

If you get the chance to go blueberry picking this season, put aside a few of your best berries for this unconventional salad. The ingredients are straightforward and perfect for a hot summer day.

For the Salad

2 cups arugula

½ cup fresh Genovese basil

1 cup fresh blueberries

½ small red onion

1 avocado

2 Tbsp roasted, sliced almonds

Homemade Dressing

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp dijon mustard

½ tsp honey

1 clove garlic

Sea salt and black pepper to taste

Wash the arugula, basil and blueberries in a bowl full of cold water. Pat dry with a kitchen towel or spin dry in a salad spinner. Move these ingredients into a dry salad bowl.

Chop the basil into ribbons if the leaves are large. Thinly slice the red onion and add to the bowl. Peel and slice the avocado. Arrange the slices over the greens. Sprinkle the toasted almonds over the top of the salad.

In a measuring cup, combine all of the ingredients for the dressing and whisk until blended. Remember to peel and press the garlic clove. You can also use a mason jar with a tight lid. Just shake it a little until the dressing becomes emulsified.

Taste it and adjust the seasonings. Drizzle over the salad and enjoy while the arugula is cold and crisp. I like to make extra dressing and keep it in the refrigerator while the flavor intensifies.

Cristina Clarimon-Alinder moved to Williston in 2016. She is originally from Madrid, Spain. She enjoys gardening, cooking and watching classic movies. For more of her writings, visit nectarnc.com.