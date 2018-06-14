What’s Cooking?

By

By Cristina Clarimon-Alinder

Salad dressings: homemade and healthy options

Leafy veggies are becoming plentiful by now. In hotter weather most of us crave lighter fare, and salads are just the thing to put all those crisp vegetables to good use. Baby leaves from greens such as chard, kale and spinach offer a diversion from the predictable and rather bland iceberg lettuce.

Mix all your favorite little leaves in a great big bowl. The larger the assortment, the tastier it’ll be. Add pearl tomatoes, cubed cucumbers and some sweet red onion and you have the template for a wonderfully nutritious salad that lends itself to myriad variations.

The antidote to salad burnout is in the dressing, and what could be better than a couple of homemade creations that will surprise you due to their simplicity and bold flavor?

Tahini & Ginger Dressing

3 Tbsp sesame oil

3 Tbsp tahini paste

1 Tbsp tamari

1 tsp finely grated fresh ginger

1 Tbsp lemon juice

Pinch lemon zest

Pinch sea salt

½ cup of water

In a medium mason jar, mix the sesame oil and tahini paste. Add the tamari and the lemon juice. Mix well with a spoon to completely dissolve the tahini. Grate the ginger and zest the lemon. Add both to the liquid ingredients. Salt to taste. Finally, add some water, close the jar and shake vigorously. The final consistency should be creamy but not too thick. Let it sit overnight in the refrigerator to allow the flavors to blend.

Spicy Orange & Cilantro Dressing

3 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp fresh orange juice

Pinch of orange zest

1 tsp honey

1 Tbsp finely chopped cilantro

Pinch of red pepper flakes

Pinch sea salt

1/3 cup water

In a medium mason jar, mix the olive oil and orange juice. Warm the water slightly in a separate cup and dissolve the honey in it. Add to the mason jar. Add all the solids (orange zest, chopped cilantro and red pepper) and close the jar. Shake well and let it rest overnight in the fridge.