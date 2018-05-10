What’s Cooking?

By

By Cristina Clarinon-Alinder

Summer Fruit Bowl

The hot weather makes me crave fruit. It is no wonder, since most fruits have a high water content and they provide much needed hydration. The flavors are fresh and naturally sweet, and the vibrant colors spell pure deliciousness.

My go-to bowl of satisfying fruit changes slightly depending on which ingredie nts are at their peak at the store. Sometimes, I opt for a berry bowl with lots of juicy blueberries, blackberries and strawberries. Other times, I go tropical with pineapple, kiwi and papaya. The combinations are endless, and all are equally healthy and scrumptious.

I do recommend that you splurge on organic varieties of certain items, such as berries, grapes, stone fruits (nectarines and peaches) as well as most varieties of cherries. They tend to have the most pesticide load, and it’ll be safer for your family. To rein in the total cost, you can combine the higher priced fruits with more familiar, more affordable ones like bananas, apples or pears.

Enjoy with a simple spritz of lime juice and a few chopped leaves of mint. You can also top your fruit bowl with a drizzle of yogurt sauce. The first bite will put you in full summer mode for the rest of the season.

1 chopped banana

½ cup blueberries

½ cup sliced strawberries

1 peeled, cored and chopped green apple

½ cup raspberries

1 Tbsp fresh lime juice

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tsp maple syrup

1 Tbsp lime zest

Mint (for garnish)

Chop and slice the fruit into a large bowl. Make all the pieces similar in size to the blueberries (which shall remain whole). I prefer that the fruit be pretty uniform in size, but never so small that it turns mushy. Spritz the fruit with a little lime juice and set aside in the refrigerator.

In another smaller bowl, mix the Greek yogurt, the lime zest and the maple syrup. Whisk well while adding a little water for a more fluid consistency.

Serve the fruit in a bowl with a generous amount of yogurt sauce and a sprinkling of fresh mint. Serves 2.

Enjoy your summer.

Cristina Clarimon-Alinder moved to Williston in 2016. She is originally from Madrid, Spain. She enjoys gardening, cooking and watching classic movies. For more of her writings, visit nectarnc.com.