What’s Cooking?

By Crstina Clarinon-Alinder

Banana Oatmeal Bake

Despite knowing that breakfast is an important meal for both children and adults, we often relegate it to a mere afterthought and leave the house with a just a coffee. Don’t we all wish that morning routines could be a bit easier for everyone? How about a healthy breakfast for the whole family that you can make ahead? The answer is baked oatmeal.

Banana oatmeal bake is as simple to make as it is tasty. Make it on a Sunday and you have simplified your life for the whole week. It keeps really well in your refrigerator, and you can even enjoy it with a glass of milk at other times of the day. What is not to like?

1 tsp butter (for greasing the mold)

1 cup regular rolled oats

1 tsp of apple pie spice

½ tsp baking powder

½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans

¼ cup oat flour

1 Tbsp melted butter

1 Tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 ¼ cups milk (or non-dairy milk of your choice)

3 medium, very ripe bananas

Preheat the oven at 350 degrees. Butter the inside of a 9×9 inch mold and set aside.

In a large bowl, mix the oats, oat bran, melted butter, apple pie spice, nuts, baking powder and milk of choice until smooth.

In a smaller bowl or plate, mash the bananas until very soft. Add the vanilla extract and the maple syrup and blend well. Add the bananas to the oat mixture and fold carefully with a spatula.

Spoon the mixture into the prepared mold. Bake uncovered until the top is golden brown, 30-40 minutes. Let it rest on the counter until it is cool to the touch. Cut into squares for individual servings.

Cristina Clarimon-Alinder moved to Williston in 2016. She is originally from Madrid, Spain. She enjoys gardening, cooking and watching classic movies. For more of her writings, visit nectarnc.com.