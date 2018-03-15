What’s Cooking?

By

Avocado and Egg Toast

Although spring seems like a mirage at this point, we will soon be able to start working in our gardens. Temperatures will go up enough to venture outside, and the first daffodils will be there to greet us.

I keep a small vegetable patch behind my house that nicely supplements my summer grocery shopping list. I grow greens, tomatoes, herbs and the occasional eggplant. As I look out and see the garden beds still under the snow, my mind (and stomach) crave some fresh, unadulterated goodness.

Enter the avocado toast with a twist. It is the simplest of dishes, but it is nutritionally jam-packed with everything your body needs to thrive: healthy fats, complex carbs and a protein.

When the winter blahs have you in their grip and you are wishing for lighter and healthier fare on your plate, fix yourself a mouthwatering avocado and egg toast. It’s a winner at any time of the day.

Ingredients

½ Haas avocado

1 slice whole grain bread

½ cup greens of your choice (arugula, baby chard, lettuce)

2 slices of tomato

A spritz of lemon juice

1 egg, poached or fried

½ tsp olive oil

Pinch of sea salt and black pepper

Hot sauce (optional)

Mash the avocado with a little bit of the lemon juice and salt, and place on top of the toasted bread. Slice the tomato and place on the avocado. Arrange the greens over the tomato and spritz a bit more lemon juice. You can even zest some of the lemon peel for a brighter flavor.

In a pan (with water or oil depending on your taste), cook the egg to your desired consistency and place it atop the bed of greens. Salt and pepper generously and, if you feel particularly adventurous, enhance your creation with a little bit of Tabasco sauce or sriracha. Enjoy while the egg is still warm and the greens remain crisp and fresh.