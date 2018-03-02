What’s Cooking?

By

By Cristina Clarimon – Alinder

Spinach Mojo Verde

Nothing says spring like an emerald bunch of greens from your local farmers market. Kale, chard, cilantro, spinach, parsley and arugula are versatile nutritional powerhouses. You can always count on these beautiful leafy greens to give your dishes a nutritional boost.

Thankfully, many of these veggies are cold-loving plants. If you have a garden at home, they are easy to grow and quick to yield a generous harvest. Most of them can be planted as soon as the soil can be worked. It is magical to see them sprout from little seeds.

You can make mojo verde from an array of greens and so enjoy the subtle changes in flavor and texture, but this time around we will use the ubiquitous spinach because it is available year round. Later in the season, you can use the more traditional cilantro, or opt for different versions with parsley or arugula. The truth is that you cannot go wrong. Enjoy this bold sauce on eggs, rice, potatoes or fish.

Ingredients

3 cloves of garlic

3 cups fresh spinach

2 Tbsp sherry vinegar

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp ground cumin

sea salt & black pepper to taste

Peel the garlic cloves and chop them with the spinach leaves. Put the vinegar, salt and pepper in your blender. Add the chopped vegetables. With your blender on a low setting, incorporate the olive oil to the mixture until smooth. Adjust the consistency of the sauce with a little bit of cold water if necessary.