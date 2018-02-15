What’s Cooking?

By

By Cristina Clarimon-Alinder

Smooth move

This time of the year, it is easy to go overboard with sweets. Candy, milk chocolates and rich desserts can all conspire to make you feel less than your best. Yet there are options that will help you regain a sense of well being with little effort or expense. One of those options is a fresh, fruity smoothie.

Smoothies are incredibly simple. They are a perfect snack and they can stand between you and another unhealthy nibble. With minimal preparation, you can always have them available in the freezer. Change a few ingredients here and there and you’ll never get bored of them. You will need some frozen fruit (frozen at its peak, it retains all its nutritional value), any liquid of your choice and a few leafy vegetables to pump up the fiber content.

Plan ahead and divide all the ingredients into Ziploc freezer bags. You’ll have smoothies at the ready during the whole week without having to chop and peel your ingredients each and every time.

In the bag:

1 ½ cups frozen fruit of your choice (berries, any kind of melon, apples, papaya, peaches, etc…)

1 cup of leafy greens (optional)

1 cup ripe banana chunks

In the blender:

1 cup of liquid of your choice (adjust to achieve the desired consistency)

Ice (if you wish for a thicker smoothie)

Other optional add-ons are hemp seeds, flaxseed, maca powder, spirulina, nut butters, rolled oats … the sky is the limit. Add these items when you are blending the smoothie.

Remember to freeze all the fruits and greens together inside of a Ziploc bag (which, by the way, can be reused). When you are ready to use one, place solids and liquids inside a blender and mix until thick and smooth. Enjoy!

Cristina Clarimon-Alinder moved to Williston in 2016. She is originally from Madrid, Spain. She enjoys gardening, cooking and watching classic movies. For more of her writings, visit nectarnc.com.