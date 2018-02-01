What’s Cooking?

By

Potato and Celeriac Soup

This soup is a tasty blend of the familiar and the unusual. The humble and ubiquitous potato gets a style makeover courtesy of the unsung celeriac.

Celeriac is a fragrant root vegetable that often goes unnoticed at the supermarket. Its appearance is unique: knobby and round, with a few leaves resembling parsley coming out of the top. Once the rough exterior is removed, the delicate flesh is revealed. It is a lovely shade of pale yellow with a floral scent and texture similar to parsnips. The result, in combination with potatoes, is a silky soup that is elegant yet satisfying.

If one of your resolutions was eating more vegetables this year, celeriac offers you the perfect opportunity to explore new flavors. Start with this simple soup, and then explore new recipes with more extraordinary vegetables such as the subtle celeriac.

Ingredients (Serves 6)

1 celeriac (about 1.5 lbs)

3 cloves of garlic

3 large potatoes (russets are great)

1 cup 2% milk

2-3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Water to desired consistency (3-4 cups)

Pinch of black pepper

Pinch of celery seeds

Pinch of sea salt

Pinch of thyme or savory (optional)

Peel and chop the celeriac into small cubes. Peel the potatoes and cut them in the same fashion.

In a large pot, simmer celeriac, potatoes, garlic cloves, milk and enough water to cover the vegetables. Cook with a lid on until celeriac and potatoes are soft. Transfer to a blender. Add the spices and blend until silky smooth. Add water as needed to bring your soup to your favorite consistency. Ideally, it should remain rather thick and creamy. If you are looking for a more refined version of this dish, put the soup through a sieve to remove small fibrous bits from the celeriac and serve warm with a generous drizzle of olive oil on top and a slice of crusty, whole grain bread on the side.

Cristina Clarimon-Alinder moved to Williston in 2016. She is originally from Madrid, Spain. She enjoys gardening, cooking and watching classic movies. For more of her writings, visit nectarnc.com.