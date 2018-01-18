What’s Cooking?

By

Red Lentil Dahl

Dahl hits every single note for me: On my palate it feels complex and soothing; in my tummy it is comforting and filling. It is so versatile and simple to make, too. I usually cook a big batch and freeze several portions. Combine it with some basmati rice or serve it alongside roasted root vegetables during the week and you’ll never grow tired of it.

Dahl is a great source of vegetarian protein. It also contains ample fiber and a negligible amount of fat. Lentils in general are a great source of B vitamins, and they also contain vitamins C and E.

A variety of minerals and phytochemicals boost the exceptional nutritional value of these little gems even further.

1 cup red lentils

3 cups water

1 Tbsp coconut oil

1 cup canned coconut milk (full or reduced fat, your choice)

½ small onion or 1 shallot

½ inch piece fresh ginger

1 clove garlic

1 Tbsp sweet curry powder

1 pinch cardamom

Sea salt

Rinse the lentils and reserve. Heat up the coconut oil in a large pot and carefully sauté the minced onion, garlic and ginger. Add the rinsed lentils and mix well. Pour the water into the pot and let the lentils come to a boil. Stir often to avoid having the lentils stick to the bottom of the pan. They tend to sink, and if you walk away they will burn in a hurry. When the lentils start to soften they will change color and their volume will almost double.

Add the coconut milk, curry powder, cardamom and salt to taste. Cover the pot and let it simmer until the lentils are creamy and soft. Don’t forget to stir often until the dahl is fully cooked. You can make any adjustments you wish to the consistency of the dish by adding a bit more coconut milk and/or water.

Cristina Clarimon-Alinder moved to Williston in 2016. She is originally from Madrid, Spain. She enjoys gardening, cooking and watching classic movies. For more of her writings, visit nectarnc.com.