By Cristina Clarimon-Alinder

What’s Cooking?

Homemade broth for wintery days

This is the season for sweets, heavy sauces and elaborate dishes. As much as we enjoy celebrating, the time comes when we are craving something a bit lighter. Broth is very easy to make, and it comes to the rescue when your kitchen is full to the brim with leftovers. With just one large pot, you can transform all your odds and ends into a versatile, nutritious dish. Broth soothes the lining of your gut, moistens it and reduces inflammation. When it’s cold and soggy outside, a big bowl of broth can comfort your mind and make you tingly all over from your toes to your fingertips. A broth made of chicken, turkey or other bones will also provide you with nourishing collagen and healthy nutrients. You can add practically any vegetable in your refrigerator. I often empty the bottom drawers where forgotten veggies languish, and come up with a succulent recipe for broth. Everyone is a winner: I have a clean and organized fridge and my family loves the resulting soup. To round up your broth, use spices liberally. I tend to use a tiny pinch of turmeric, saffron (a favorite of mine), celery seeds, a bit of cumin, black pepper and sea salt. Sometimes a dash of Spanish pimentón (smoked paprika) is all you need for a hearty broth. Remember that if you do not wish to use any animal ingredients, you can make very delicious, alkalizing and satisfying vegetable broth. Sautee all your veggies in a pan with lots of garlic and olive oil, cover with water and simmer. Omit the bones and instead use a generous amount of sautéed mushrooms and a splash of soy sauce for a rich umami flavor.

Basic Bone Broth

3-4 quarts of water (more if needed)

2 or 3 marrow bones (2 inch bones,

previously roasted)

chicken or turkey bones (previously

roasted)

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 onion

½ green cabbage

3 cloves garlic

2 stalks celery

2 carrots

1 turnip

2 bay leaves

½ tsp. celery seeds

pinch turmeric

pinch saffron

pinch sea salt

pinch black pepper

Chop all of the vegetables into medium-sized pieces. Sauté in olive

oil inside a large pot. Salt and pepper to taste. Add the bones and cover

with cold water. Add the remaining spices and bring to a boil. Simmer

for two hours, adding liquid as needed. Discard the solids and store in

an air tight container.

Makes approximately 2 quarts of golden, rich broth.