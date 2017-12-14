What’s Cooking?

By

By Cristina Clarimon-Alinder

Molten Chocolate Mug Cake

This is the cutest version of a decadent chocolate brownie you will ever find. In addition, it indulges those who cannot tolerate gluten when they are craving a proper dessert during the holidays. After all, nobody should feel deprived while everyone else is partaking of special desserts, and this humble mug cake never disappoints.

I bet that you already have everything you need right in your pantry. Gather your family around the kitchen counter and have fun mixing and baking together. The kids can be kitchen elves for a day, and they will stay busy measuring, whisking and stirring. Happy Holidays!

Molten Chocolate Mug Cake (yields 4)

2 ounces granulated sweetener of your choice (Demerara sugar, Stevia or Xylitol)

6 ounces 70 percent dark chocolate

3 ounces semi-sweet chocolate

4 eggs

1 tsp. room temperature butter

Toppings of choice (chopped nuts, fresh fruit, cream)

Preheat your oven at 350°. Butter the inside of four small mugs or ramekins and coat them with a sprinkle of sugar. Make sure the bottom and sides are lightly dusted so that the chocolate does not stick.

Set a medium bowl atop a pot with simmering water. Melt the broken pieces of dark chocolate inside the bowl, stirring constantly. Set aside to cool.

Chop the semi-sweet chocolate and distribute among the ramekins. Set aside.

Separate the eggs, then mix the egg yolks and the remaining sweetener and beat well until fluffy and pale.

In a different bowl, add a small pinch of salt to your egg whites and whip until soft peaks form when you lift the whisk.

Fold the melted chocolate into the egg yolk and sweetener mixture. Once blended, incorporate the egg whites a little bit at a time, carefully folding the batter to keep it light and fluffy. Distribute the batter among the ramekins and bake for approximately 15 minutes.

Decorate with your choice of toppings. Serve warm.

Cristina Clarimon-Alinder moved to Williston in 2016. She is originally from Madrid, Spain. She enjoys gardening, cooking and watching classic movies. For more of her writings, visit nectarnc.com.