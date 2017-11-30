What’s Cooking?

By

Maple sweet potato pie

Sweet potatoes are a tasty staple of the holiday table. They appear in all forms: baked, mashed, stuffed and (inexplicably to me) covered with melted marshmallows. I love sweet potatoes year round because they are full of gut-friendly complex carbs, loaded with fiber and come in a variety of colors and textures. Has anyone tried the remarkable purple sweet potatoes? I recommend them.

Despite their popularity, sweet potatoes get relegated to the back burner (no pun intended) when it comes to pies. The almighty pumpkin is, undoubtedly, the queen of the fall pageant. Pumpkin is everywhere at this time of the year, in coffee, desserts, candles, tea, room fresheners, soup, candy … We essentially spend the last couple of months of every year inside of a cloud of sweet pumpkin spice everything.

However, sweet potatoes are as versatile as they are delicious, and they make satisfying, silky and tasty desserts.

3 cups of cooked, mashed sweet potatoes

1 pie shell (store bought or homemade)

1/2 cup dark, grade B maple syrup

2 eggs

1/4 cup full fat coconut milk

1 tsp five spice powder

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground anise seeds

Preheat your oven to 350°F. Bake the empty pie shell for 5-10 minutes until it starts to bubble but has no color. Take it out of the oven and reserve for later use. If you are making your dough from scratch, follow your usual method and reserve the precooked pie shell until the filling is ready.

Put the peeled and boiled sweet potatoes in a large bowl along with the maple syrup and coconut milk. Mash the mix with a fork in order to incorporate the liquid. Move the mix to a blender and blend until very creamy. Make sure there are no lumps left in the mix. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs well and add the spices. Beat again for a few seconds, and incorporate the eggs to the sweet potato mix. Blend until the texture is velvety and smooth.

Pour the mix into the pie shell and return to the oven. Bake for 30-40 minutes depending on your oven or until the edges start to brown and the center of the pie is set but still jiggles a little. Let the pie rest and cool thoroughly before serving.

It is delicious with a dollop of ice cream or whipped cream.

Cristina Clarimon-Alinder moved to Williston in 2016. She is originally from Madrid, Spain. She enjoys gardening, cooking and watching classic movies. For more of her writings, visit nectarnc.com.