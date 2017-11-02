What’s Cooking?

By

By Lucy McCullough

October was apple month

October was designated apple month, but apples are definitely still in season, and I am inspired to share my new find of brandied apple crisp.

My husband, Jim, and I went out to dinner a few weeks ago and ordered a brandied apple crisp. Oh, my! I began a search for recipes and finally combined several ideas and ingredients and baked the following apple crisp. I will admit it came out splendid.

Brandied Apple Crisp

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Combine the following ingredients and place in a pie plate

6 large apples, peeled, cored and sliced

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon brown sugar

½ tablespoon cinnamon

A pinch each of ground clove, ground nutmeg and ground allspice

3 tablespoons brandy

In a bowl combine:

3/4 cup granola

2 tablespoons brown sugar

¼ cup flour

½ teaspoon cinnamon

Cut in 4 tablespoons softened butter

Top the apple filling with the crumbled mixture and bake approximately 30 minutes until apples are tender and the crisp is browned.

Good served with vanilla ice cream.

“Let’s eat!”

Lucy McCullough and her husband, Jim, started Catamount Outdoor Family Center on the family farm in 1978 and have been operating Catamount’s B&B since 1996. A former cook at Catamount’s Tavern, she helps manage the farm and works part-time as Catamount’s CFO and office manager.