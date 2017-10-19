What’s Cooking?

By

By Lucy McCullough

Octoberfest

This is a very special time of year, with so much great food to harvest and enjoy. There are numerous gatherings around apples, pumpkins, beer and, of course, Octoberfest with bratwurst.

Two versions of bratwurst below both include beer. Recently, I picked up a couple of maple cheddar sausages and cooked them in apple cider. This was a nice change, without the beer and bun, served with roasted cauliflower.

Bratwurst in Beer

In a heavy saucepan, add 2 to 3 tablespoons of butter and a sliced onion. Sauté until onions are transparent. Add the bratwurst and cover with beer. Simmer until done, approximately 15 minutes. Remove the brats from the saucepan and grill until lightly brown. They will brown quickly so keep close watch. Serve with sauerkraut on a bun with mustard.

Bratwurst in Sauerkraut and Beer

In a skillet, sauté a sliced onion in butter. Add and brown the bratwurst. Add a 15-ounce can of sauerkraut (drained) and a can of beer. Simmer until thoroughly cooked. Serve with the sauerkraut on a bun with mustard and ketchup.

Maple Cheddar Sausages and Apple Cider

In a heavy saucepan, pour approximately 2 cups of apple cider over the sausages. Simmer for approximately 15 minutes or until done. Brown the sausages on the grill .

Roasted Cauliflower

Drizzle olive oil on a cookie sheet. Slice the cauliflower lengthwise into ¼-inch slices. Place cauliflower pieces on a pan. Drizzle with more olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake at 425 for approximately 25 minutes or until tender and a golden brown.

“Let’s eat!”

Lucy McCullough and her husband, Jim, started Catamount Outdoor Family Center on the family farm in 1978 and have been operating Catamount’s B&B since 1996. A former cook at Catamount’s Tavern, she helps manage the farm and works part-time as Catamount’s CFO and office manager.