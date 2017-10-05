What’s Cooking?

By

By Lucy McCullough

Whoopie!

Our granddaughter Clover, age 8, loves to bake. She shares her recipe for Whoopie Pies with us. The homemade cream filling is the best I have tasted.

Clover’s Whoopie Pies

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup cocoa powder

1 ½ teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2/3 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup milk

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

In a large bowl, cream together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, scraping the bowl after each addition. Add the vanilla, then add the milk and dry ingredients, alternating, and mix until just combined.

Spoon a heaping tablespoon of batter, spacing approximately 3 inches apart onto the baking sheets. Bake 10 to 12 minutes, rotating halfway through, until the cakes are set and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Transfer to wire racks to cool completely.

Filling

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons flour

1 cup milk

½ cup unsalted butter, softened

½ cup vegetable shortening

1 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

Combine the flour and milk in a saucepan over medium-low heat. Whisk continuously until the mixture thickens, like pudding, about five minutes. Remove from the heat and press through a fine-mesh strainer into a mixing bowl. Cool to room temperature.

Once the mixture is cooled, add the remaining ingredients and beat until fluffy and creamy, about 10 minutes.

Spread the filling onto the flat bottom of one cake, then top with another. For a nicer presentation, put the filling into a large zip-top bag, snip off one corner, and pipe a thick spiral onto the bottom, then top with another. Repeat with the remaining filling and cakes.

“Let’s eat!”

Lucy McCullough and her husband, Jim, started Catamount Outdoor Family Center on the family farm in 1978.