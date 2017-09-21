What’s Cooking?

By

By Lucy McCullough

Peaches

When I was a child, my mother would buy a bushel of peaches in August and place them in the basement until they were ready to can. I was the one who tested them daily to let her know when they were ready. It was a tough job, but somebody had to do it.

I still love peaches and have been enjoying the wonderful peaches the Adam’s Farm Market brings back from Pennsylvania each summer. The other day I selected the still-perfect peaches to serve to our bed and breakfast guests.

The young lady at the register said they look good and have good flavor, but the texture may be compromised. Since I had planned on serving peaches, I decided to bake them. They were a big hit and so easy to prepare, I will bake some earlier in the season next year and again this year when available.

Baked Peaches

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Combine 1 teaspoon of brown sugar with a dash of cinnamon for each peach half. In a baking dish, place 1 teaspoon of the mixture, spaced so the peach halves don’t touch. Top with a small pat of butter.

Cut the peach in half, remove the pit and place cut side down over the brown sugar and butter.

Place dish in the preheated oven and bake for approximately 18 to 20 minutes. Serve by turning the peach half up in a serving bowl, and drizzle the pan drippings over the peaches. Serve warm.

“Let’s eat!”

Lucy McCullough and her husband, Jim, started Catamount Outdoor Family Center on the family farm in 1978 and have been operating Catamount’s B&B since 1996. A former cook at Catamount’s Tavern, she helps manage the farm and works part-time as Catamount’s CFO and office manager.