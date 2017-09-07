What’s Cooking?

By

By Lucy McCullough

Finger lickin’ delight

Ribs are good anytime, but great comfort food when the temperatures begin to fall.

Normally, when I think of barbecue spare ribs I think of ribs brushed with sauce purchased at the supermarket or farmers’ market cooked on the grill. The recipe below is baked at a low temperature for one to two hours depending on the type of ribs used.

The country style ribs take longer to cook, but they tend to be less messy and have more meat. The ribs are more flavorful and nearly fall off the bones with the long, slow cooking method.

Barbecue spare ribs

4 pounds spare ribs

2 medium onions, chopped

1 green pepper chopped

4 tablespoons horseradish

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1 cup ketchup

1 ¼ cups water

Cut ribs into small portions. Roll in flour and brown in hot fat.

Mix remaining ingredients in a saucepan and simmer for about 10 minutes.

Pour mixture over ribs and bake at 325 degrees for approximately one hour (two hours for country style ribs).

“Let’s eat!”

Lucy McCullough and her husband, Jim, started Catamount Outdoor Family Center on the family farm in 1978 and have been operating Catamount’s B&B since 1996. A former cook at Catamount’s Tavern, she helps manage the farm and works part-time as Catamount’s CFO and office manager.