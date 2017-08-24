What’s Cooking?

By

By Lucy McCullough

Southern breakfast

“What’s for breakfast, Grandpa?”

“Cheesy grits with bacon bits, fried green tomatoes and eggs over easy.”

“Yum, Yum.”

Cheesy Grits with Bacon (serves 4 to 5)

1 cup bacon pieces 1 ½ cups chicken broth

1 ½ cups half-and-half ¾ cups quick-cooking grits

½ teaspoon salt 1 cup grated Cabot’s Seriously Sharp cheddar cheese Cook bacon in skillet over medium heat until crisp. Set aside. Reserve bacon drippings for frying the green tomatoes.

In a large saucepan, combine chicken broth, half-and-half and bring to a boil. Stir in grits and salt. Return to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer slowly until thick (stirring occasionally) about five minutes.

Stir in cheddar cheese and keep warm.

Fried Green Tomatoes

2–3 medium to large green tomatoes 1 egg 1 tablespoon water flour In a shallow bowl, whisk the egg and add water just until well combined.

In another shallow bowl, add enough flour for coating the tomatoes.

Slice tomatoes 1/4-inch thick. Coat tomatoes with egg mixture then coat with flour on both sides.

Cook in bacon drippings over medium high heat until tender but not mushy. Keep warm. Cook eggs. Serve grits topped with bacon pieces, eggs and tomato slices. “Let’s eat. ”

Lucy McCullough and her husband, Jim, started Catamount Outdoor Family Center on the family farm in 1978 and have been operating Catamount’s B&B since 1996. A former cook at Catamount’s Tavern, she helps manage the farm and works part-time as Catamount’s CFO and office manager.