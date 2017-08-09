What’s Cooking?

By

By Lucy McCullough

Plethora of cucumbers

Cucumbers are the perfect size and sweetness for eating plain or in a salad. By pickling cucumbers, you can enjoy their special tangy flavor far beyond summer. Below is a very simple sweet cucumber pickle recipe you can enjoy the same day. The dill pickle recipe should age for at least a couple of weeks to get the full flavors.

Claire’s Sweet Cucumber Pickles

In a measuring cup, combine ½ cup sugar, ¼ cup white vinegar and add water to equal 1 cup. Heat until sugar is dissolved. Cool to room temperature. Wash and finely slice 5-6 medium cucumbers (food processor makes this easier). Generously coat the cucumbers with salt. Let cucumbers sit for 15 minutes. Rinse and drain. Add the cooled vinegar mixture. Add chopped parsley and pepper. Refrigerate for two hours. These pickles keep for about one week in the refrigerator.

Dill Pickles

Wash and place quart canning jars in a hot water bath to sterilize. Fill each quart jar with cucumber spears (or slices). In each quart jar, put 1 head of dill, ½ teaspoon celery seed and 1 teaspoon mustard seed. (For kosher dills, add 1 bay leaf and 2 or 3 cloves or halved cloves of garlic; for spicy dills also add 1 whole hot pepper).

Per quart jar, bring to a boil ½ cup vinegar, 1 ½ cups water, 1 tablespoon salt. Pour over cucumbers. Seal hot. Let sit for several days. Caution: Be sure to check for a tight seal before use.

“Let’s eat.”

Lucy McCullough and her husband, Jim, started Catamount Outdoor Family Center on the family farm in 1978 and have been operating Catamount’s B&B since 1996. A former cook at Catamount’s Tavern, she helps manage the farm and works part-time as Catamount’s CFO and office manager.