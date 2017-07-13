What’s Cooking?

By

By Lucy McCullough

Cherry season in Vermont

It is cherry season, and my daughter Lisa offered us a sample of cherries she had prepared using the following Mémée’s Cherries recipe seven months ago. They are sweet, red and delicious.

Lisa’s variations included using frozen pitted sour cherries; substituting the Armagnac with a less expensive yet tasty brandy; and using regular granulated white sugar and shaking it a bit to dissolve the sugar. If she added cinnamon, it would have been very scanty. Delicious!!

Now that cherry season is here, I am going to gather up some cherries to enjoy now and prepare a batch of Mémée’s Cherries for a mid-winter taste sensation.

Mémée’s Cherries

Joanne Harris, My French Kitchen, p. 209

Sour cherries

Armagnac

Superfine sugar

Pinch of ground cinnamon

Clean glass canning jar with lid

Choose undamaged sour cherries of very good quality. Wash the cherries and leave the pits in. Cut off part of the stem with scissors.

Put three layers of cherries in the bottom of the jar. Top with 2 to 3 tablespoons of sugar. Add a pinch of cinnamon. Repeat this process until you are close to the top of the jar, then cover with a layer of sugar about ¾ inch thick. Top with Armagnac so that the fruit is covered. Tighten the lid. Turn the jar a few times to dissolve the sugar.

Store in a cool, dark place. Turn again in a few days’ time.

Consume after a few months (the longer you wait, the better the result).

“Let’s eat!”

Lucy McCullough and her husband, Jim, started Catamount Outdoor Family Center on the family farm in 1978 and have been operating Catamount’s B&B since 1996. A former cook at Catamount’s Tavern, she helps manage the farm and works part-time as Catamount’s CFO and office manager.