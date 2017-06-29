What’s Cooking?

By

By Lucy McCullough

Welcome to summer!

Now that summer is finally here, the grilling season has begun.

As a child at camp, we would prepare foil-wrapped grilled potatoes with onions almost every weekend. They have a distinct flavor, and if they get a bit brown around the edges, even better. I have tried them in the oven, but they don’t come out quite the same. Follow the directions below for each serving.

Foil-Wrapped Grilled Potatoes

(1 serving)

Tear off a sheet of aluminum foil large enough to hold a potato and some onion slices with enough extra foil to fold over and seal. Wash and peel (optional) a medium-sized potato, slice about ¼” thick. Peel and thinly slice a small onion. Pile some of the potato slices in the center of the foil, then a layer of onion slices and repeat.

Add a pat of butter and salt and pepper to taste.

Fold foil into the center and double fold the ends together. Roll up the short ends to seal. Place on heated grill and cook approximately 30 minutes, turning occasionally. Give a squeeze to test for doneness (caution: it will be hot). The potatoes should be soft. Be careful when you unwrap the foil packet — the steam is very hot.

Yum! Great served with steak, burgers or other grilled treats. Hope you enjoy them as much as we do.

“Let’s eat!”

Lucy McCullough and her husband, Jim, started Catamount Outdoor Family Center on the family farm in 1978 and have been operating Catamount’s B&B since 1996. A former cook at Catamount’s Tavern, she helps manage the farm and works part-time as Catamount’s CFO and office manager.