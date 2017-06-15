What’s Cooking?

By

By Lucy McCullough

Happy Father’s Day

Why not treat Dad to popovers for his Father’s Day breakfast?

My mother-in-law loved to bake popovers on special occasions. She claimed the secret to a successful popover was to preheat the pan before adding the batter and placing immediately in the oven. I have also included a gluten-free recipe below.

They are best hot from the oven with a bit of butter and jam.

Popovers (serves 6)

Heat oven to 450°. Heat muffin tin or popover tin for about two minutes. While the tins are heating, combine two eggs, 1 cup milk, 1 cup flour and ½ teaspoon salt. Beat for about 1 minute. Blend in 1 tablespoon oil and beat for about another 30 seconds. Do not overbeat. Fill heated tins ½ full and bake at 450° for 20 minutes. Decrease heat to 350° and bake another 20 minutes. Just prior to removing from the oven, prick popovers with a fork to release the steam. If you prefer them on the drier side, leave in the oven for a few more minutes.

Gluten Free Popovers (serves 6)

Heat oven to 450°. Butter and heat muffin or popover tin for about two minutes. In a bowl, whisk together 1 ½ cup gluten free flour, ¼ teaspoon xanthum gum (if not already in the flour mixture), and ¾ teaspoon salt. Add 2 tablespoons butter melted and cooled, three eggs at room temperature beaten, 1½ cups milk at room temperature. Whisk after each addition until smooth. Fill heated tins ¾ full and bake 20 minutes. Decrease oven temperature to 325° and bake another 10 minutes.

Note: This recipe states 6 servings (makes about 10 popovers). The gluten-free popovers may not rise as much as the regular floured popovers but are delicious none the less. And Dad approved.

“Let’s eat!”

Lucy McCullough and her husband, Jim, started Catamount Outdoor Family Center on the family farm in 1978 and have been operating Catamount’s B&B since 1996. A former cook at Catamount’s Tavern, she helps manage the farm and works part-time as Catamount’s CFO and office manager.