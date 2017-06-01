What’s Cooking?

By

By Lucy McCullough

Taste of spring

Over the winter season, I tend to get into a rut preparing the same rotation of the same foods because it is easy to plan, shop and cook the same food the same way. With the first signs of spring, I begin to look at food, especially the greens available now, with a renewed fondness. I also explore new recipes or those that I haven’t cooked for a while.

This recipe for chicken thighs is simple, uses simple ingredients most likely already on hand and shakes things up a bit. If you prefer, you can substitute the wine with all chicken broth.

Chicken Thighs

Approximately 2 pounds of chicken thighs with skin

1 diced onion

1-2 cloves of garlic

salt and pepper

2-3 tablespoons flour

1/3 cup cooking sherry or white wine

chicken broth

Heat oil in an oven-proof skillet. Wash and pat dry the chicken thighs. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Place flour in a baggie and add a couple of thighs at a time to coat pieces. Shake excess flour from the thighs and place skin side down in hot skillet.

Brown for approximately 2 to 3 minutes, being careful not to burn. Turn and brown for another couple of minutes. Remove from pan and set aside.

Sauté the onions and garlic in the skillet until golden. Add wine and a little chicken broth (or use all chicken broth). Scrape the goodies from the bottom of the skillet. Simmer until reduced. Add thighs to skillet and cover.

Bake at 350° for 15 to 20 minutes. Scoop some of broth onto the top of the thighs. Bake another 10 to 15 minutes or until thighs are thoroughly cooked.

Serve the thighs with the sauce over the top of cooked rice.

